Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash near Thibodaux early Sunday morning that left the driver dead.
State Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on LA 1 just north of the St. John Bridge.
According to investigators, 25-year-old Devante Turner was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima northbound on LA 1 when he entered a slight right curve. For reasons unknown, the vehicle ran off of the left side of the road and entered a ditch where it struck a culvert and overturned.
Turner, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.
State police say it is currently unknown if impairment played a factor in the crash. A standard toxicology test was taken and a report is pending through the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
