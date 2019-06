View this post on Instagram

Leah Chase, Dr. John and now my cousin Dave Bartholomew!!! This is so hard. Thank you Dave for being such an inspiration to so many. You and Fats Domino set the standard for the next generations. Thank you for your advice, your support and leading the way to my dream and aspirations. I love you and we will all miss you. Heaven has a new legendary angel joining its band! 🕊 #DaveBartholomew RIP 💔 NEW ORLEANS — Dave Bartholomew, the music producer, songwriter, arranger, trumpeter and bandleader whose chart-topping partnership with #FatsDomino helped create rock ‘n’ roll and introduce the world to the New Orleans sound, has died at age 100. #Legend #RocknRollHallofFame #NewOrleansLegend