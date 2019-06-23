Musicians and fans say goodbye to Dr. John

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans said their final farewell to a musical legend Saturday in a way only the city can. But many fans believe that Dr. John will live on through the culture he embodied.
“This is not a funeral. We’re at a celebration.”
It was a second line Dr. John would have been proud to be a part of.
“This is as big as Fats Domino’s was.”
Those who knew him and many who did not say this is one send-off they couldn’t miss.
“There’s so many people here that were really touched by Mac for all those years because he’s been around since we were kid,” says Pete Philebar.
“I enjoyed myself to the fullest when I’m with him,” says John “Prince” Gilbert. “Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy myself with other people but I have much more fun with Dr. John.”
Fans say Dr. John was New Orleans.
From his Voodoo inspired persona to his love for the Mardi Gras Indians, who despite the heat proudly walked the route. They say it’s their way of paying homage in the highest way.
“He’s still living. I don’t have any words to explain it. You have to feel the spirit. It’s all about the spirit. Great thing it’s a great day. New Orleans is never going to die. We are here to stay. Dr. John is never going to die.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.