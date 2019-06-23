Nicondra: A Few More Storms Starting the Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was very hot and muggy over the weekend, but as we hit the late afternoon Sunday a few storms managed to develop. The high pressure centered over the Gulf managed to keep us mostly dry, but as we get into the day Monday there will be an even better opportunity for afternoon storms. An upper level low skirts the region to the north weakening the high over our region and making it a bit easier for some storms to develop. Expect summer time coverage around 30% for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It won’t be a washout, but there is a better chance to run into some rain than over the last several days. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s for high with very warm overnight lows in the upper 70s near 80.