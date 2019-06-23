Shop in French Quarter releases Café du Monde inspired sneaker and clothing collection

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sneaker Politics, a sneaker store in the French Quarter collaborated with Café du Monde and shoe brand Saucony to create a sneaker inspired by the renowned beignet stand.
According to our partners at NOLA.com| The Times-Picayune the sneaker was designed in New Orleans by a product designer at Sneaker Politics, Blaine McGowan who pitched the idea to create the sneakers to Vice President of Café du Monde, Burt Benrud.
McGowan’s unique idea came to life, on Monday (June 17) the shoe boutique released a preview of the pair of kicks on social media.
The collaboration does not just include shoes, but clothes too. On Friday (June 21) Sneaker Politics shared a preview of their clothing line with social media called “Politics x Cafe Du Monde Collection.”
The sneakers were made available Saturday (June 22) and are $120 ranging in men’s sizes 4-14.
As for their clothing collection, it will be made available on Sunday (June 23).
