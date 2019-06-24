Crash claims the life of 46-year-old man in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with Louisiana State Police (LSP) say a traffic collision claimed the life of Chris Buchholtz, 48, just after 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23.
Troopers say Buchholtz was headed northbound on Highway 1028 (Old River) south of Highway 64 (Magnolia Beach Road) when he ran off of the roadway briefly. After reentering the roadway, Buchholtz traveled into a ditch on the opposite side of the road where his vehicle overturned.
First responders transported Buchholtz to Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge where he later died.
An investigation by LSP is ongoing.
