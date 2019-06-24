FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #31: Saints 53-Man Roster Projection

“One of the best position battles of camp is going to be Alize Mack versus Dan Arnold. They want Arnold to be a pass-catching tight end. They want Alize Mack to be the player that he was recruited to be before he went to Notre Dame. Arnold has a year in the system, made a few catches. Alize Mack made some nice catches down the system, ran some of those big tight end routes, can go up and get the ball.”