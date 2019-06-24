FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #31: Saints 53-Man Roster Projection

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the Saints enjoying a month-and-a-half long break between the conclusion of the offseason program and beginning of training camp, Sean Fazende put together his first 53-man roster projection for 2019. Now, he’s back to explain his decision-making process and run down the position battles to watch for.
Fazende on the strength of the overall roster:
“To have 42 locks before you go to training camp, at least in my opinion, goes back to the theme of depth. This is a good team, a contender, all of that good stuff.”
Fazende on the tight end competition behind Jared Cook and Josh Hill:
“One of the best position battles of camp is going to be Alize Mack versus Dan Arnold. They want Arnold to be a pass-catching tight end. They want Alize Mack to be the player that he was recruited to be before he went to Notre Dame. Arnold has a year in the system, made a few catches. Alize Mack made some nice catches down the system, ran some of those big tight end routes, can go up and get the ball.”
