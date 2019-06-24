Man shot overnight in Little Woods neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the Little Woods neighborhood.
Police say the man was grazed by a bullet in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill around 3 a.m. He was taken to the hospital.
This is the third shooting on Bunker Hill this month.
On June 2, 38-year-old Nicholas Pierre was shot and killed at the intersection of Bunker Hill and Yorktown.
Just two days later on June 4, 21-year-old Nia Lassai was killed in the same block as Monday’s shooting.
An arrest was made in the shooting death of Lassai.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.