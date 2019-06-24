Mayor LaToya Cantrell headed to Hawaii with family for mayors conference

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning to attend the 87th Annual Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Honolulu beginning on Friday (June 28).
The conference lasts through July 1.
The mayor’s office said Monday (June 24) that Cantrell will be traveling for a “brief family vacation.”
The mayor serves as co-char of the Infrastructure Committee.
“More than 200 mayors from across the country will come together to discuss a wide variety of priorities that contribute to the overall health of America’s cities,” according to the USCM website.
Cantrell is scheduled to speak on Friday at the Mayors Water Council, Saturday during a best practices forum on infrastructure, and again on Sunday as the moderator of the “2020 Census: Moving Forward After the Citizenship Decision” seminar, according to the agenda.
