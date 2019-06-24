Missing woman leads deputies to kidnapping, sexual battery suspect

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said deputies had arrested Anthony Adams, 39, of Thibodaux on Saturday, June 22 after Thibodaux Police received a missing person report.
On Saturday around 1 a.m., officers followed up on a report of a missing mentally disabled woman in her 40s.
Police found out that Adams was familiar to the woman's family and was located in a hotel just outside the city.
Adams may have picked up the woman earlier in the evening, and deputies with the LPSO found Adams' vehicle at a motel.
Deputies found the room Adams was in and he approached the door after they attempted to talk to him.
Officers found the missing woman in the room and she appeared to be emotionally distraught.
Detectives responded to the scene and discovered that Adams allegedly committed sexual battery after supposedly taking her from her home without her permission. The woman wanted to leave, but Adams did not bring her home.
Deputies booked Adams into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on charges of Simple Kidnapping and Misdemeanor Sexual Battery. On a $6,500 bail, Adams was released from the center on Sunday, June 23.
