New Orleans Police Department debuts rainbow badge to celebrate pride month

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Police Department is offering its officers a special badge that shows support to the LGBT community during National Pride Month.
The badge bearing a rainbow, a symbol of Pride month, are available for the officers to wear in June as well as during the city’s annual Decadence Festival in September.
“New Orleans is a city rich in diversity – be it in our people, our food, our music or our culture. We love, respect and celebrate that diversity, which is also reflected within our own ranks. These special badges are a reflection of that love, respect and celebration,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.
Joining New Orleans EMTs, the NOPD is one of the only police departments in the country that are letting officers wear such badges.
This year is a significant one for the LGBTQ+ community. June 28th marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, which served as the catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States. Police had raided a gay club in Greenwich Village, leading to six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement outside the bar.
The New York Police Department released an official apology for the raid in 2019, but some gay New Yorkers believe that wasn’t enough. Some groups are wanting law enforcement out of policing Pride events, while other organizers believe Pride festivals are opportunities to build bridges with law enforcement.
