2 people arrested in connection to Avondale shooting that left woman, infant injured

AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - Two people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting of an 18-year-old woman and a two-month old girl who was struck by debris in the foot, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Kyana Traylor, 31, and a 16-year-old boy were booked into jail Monday (June 24).
Taylor was charged with accessory to aggravated battery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and aggravated assault. The 16-year-old was booked with aggravated battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Traylor also had outstanding warrants.
Our investigators believe that the adult victim was at a party and may have been involved in a physical altercation with the Traylor, after which she attempted to leave.
After the victim entered a vehicle, occupied by several people including two-month-old, Kyana Traylor pulled a handgun and pointed it at the victim. Traylor then handed the gun to the 16-year-old, who fired into the vehicle at least once. The victim was struck by gunfire, and the two-month-old hit by debris.
The 18-year-old victim underwent surgery yesterday and was listed in stable condition, while the two-month old was treated and released.
