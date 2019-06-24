Police: Man robs taxi driver, steals cab

Police said the robbery happened around 5:30 on Sunday evening. (Graphic: MGN Online)
June 24, 2019 at 12:32 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 12:32 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a robbery involving a 70-year old man and his taxi in the 1600 block of Governor Nicholls Street.

Police say at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the suspect grabbed the driver's cell phone from the vehicle's middle console and demanded money from him in exchange for his device.

There was a fight between the two men, and the suspect jumped inside the cab and drove toward North Rampart Street.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

