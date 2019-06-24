Police: Man robs taxi driver, steals cab

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a robbery involving a 70-year old man and his taxi in the 1600 block of Governor Nicholls Street.
Police say at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the suspect grabbed the driver's cell phone from the vehicle's middle console and demanded money from him in exchange for his device.
There was a fight between the two men, and the suspect jumped inside the cab and drove toward North Rampart Street.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.
