QB Leonard Kelly looks to continue Karr’s winning ways this fall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Karr won an unprecedented three-peat last December in the Dome. Leading that offense through the air, was first-year starter Leonard Kelly. The Cougars were already dominant power when Kelly took over, but he's steely demeanor just kept the Karr "O" running at full throttle.
“It was pressure, but learning from Coach (Brice) Brown all he speaks is staying humble. When you stay humble, the team is right here (hand up high), you have to stay right here as a quarterback (hand in the middle of the body). So that’s what I did the whole year. Stay here, stay humble, and I just did my job,” said Karr QB Leonard Kelly.
The Cougars lost two star running backs to graduation, so this fall, Kelly’s game will need to go to another level.
“We’re going to spread it out a little more this year. We’re going to throw it, we’re going to throw it around the yard. We’re returning most of our wide receivers. We have some good young backs we’re really excited about it. We’re returning our entire offensive line. With Leonard leading those guys. We’re really excited at the different dynamics and matchups on offense this year. Some things we held up on going into spring ball. We’re really excited to showcase that this upcoming season,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.
“I do what I got to do. I pass the ball, when I have to run I run. I’m not a selfish quarterback. I like to get them the ball and let them see them shine. I do my job too,” said Kelly.
Kelly and the Cougars will be tested early in the 2019 season. Week 1, they play Division I champion John Curtis.
