Spotty Storms Today-Not As Hot

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A line of storms will cross the area through the morning and early afternoon hours. This may help to keep temperatures down briefly for some, but highs will still likely reach the low 90s after the storms pass later this afternoon.
Tuesday will feature less rain and more heat. Highs will reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. For the rest of the week, we will have a typical 30-40% chance for rain and highs in the low to mid 90s.
The tropics remain quiet for now.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.