State sends warning about algae in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana is warning people about algae growing in Lake Pontchartrain just north of New Orleans.
The Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement Friday that this algae can give people rashes and create stomach cramps, nausea, and diarrhea.
Anyone exposed to the algae should clean with soap and water because a large amount of toxins from the algae can affect the liver and nervous system.
The algae is blue, bright green, brown or red in color and smell like rotting plants.
Although algae toxins have not been found in the edible parts of fish, the health department advises anglers not to collect fish from the lake.
Pet owners should not allow their pets to swim in or drink from the lake’s water.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.