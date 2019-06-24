TODAY: Man indicted in Terrytown hammer killings to be arraigned

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - The man accused in a Terrytown hammer attack that killed four people including three children will be in court Monday.
Terrance Leonard was indicted on murder charges last week.
Leonard is expected in a Jefferson Parish courtroom after a grand jury handed up an indictment last week charging Leonard with four counts of first degree murder.
Investigators say in early March this year Leonard killed 32-year-old Kristina Riley her 14-year-old daughter, ten-year-old son, and nine-year-old niece while they slept before Riley returned home. Investigators say Leonard bludgeoned Riley to death with a hammer when she got back to her Terrytown apartment.
Deputies say Leonard also attacked Riley’s 12-year old daughter who survived the attack.
Jefferson Parish detectives say Leonard returned to the scene the next morning with his mother in a bid to create an alibi and that’s when his mother discovered the bodies and called 911.
Leonard faces four first degree murder charges including charges for attacking Riley’s surviving daughter.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.