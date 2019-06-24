Type O blood donors urgently needed, says Blood Center

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Blood Center is rapidly approaching a one-day supply of type O blood, while collections nationally are at an all-time low, according to the Blood Center.
All donor center locations now through Thursday are extending hours until 8 p.m. allowing the public later opportunities to donate and provide a life-saving gift. The Blood Center’s Metairie and Mandeville Donor Center locations are also opening this Sunday from 9-3 p.m. in preparation for Independence Day Holidays.
“We’ve reached out across the country for help but with adverse weather in most of central US and low donor turn out nationally, we need our community to take care of our own. The public needs to respond now and replenish hospital blood supplies, as emergencies occur every single day,” says Dr. Tim Peterson, Medical Director for The Blood Center. “Hospitals count on blood donors to save lives.”
Blood donations tend to decrease during the summer with schools closed and families on vacation. Maintaining a stable blood supply for area patients means The Blood Center must collect between 300 to 350 pints of blood every day.
“This is the first week of summer and we’re already urging donors to come in. All it takes is one major accident, blood drive cancellation or even a day of strong weather conditions to put our community in a critical situation,” says Dr. Peterson. “It’s going to take our friends and neighbors to come forward today and throughout the coming weeks to donate blood and save lives.”
For more information on blood donation, please call (800) 86-BLOOD or visit TheBloodCenter.org. Find The Blood Center on social media at @TheBloodCenter.
