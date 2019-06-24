WWE Smackdown coming to Baton Rouge in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WWE Smackdown is coming to downtown Baton Rouge in August, with tickets going on sale Friday, June 28.
Smackdown will be at the Raising Cane’s River Center Tuesday, August 27 at 6:45 p.m. The double main event will feature Kofi Kingston taking on Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns will also take on Drew McIntyre, and Bayley will face Charlotte Flair. The event will also feature:
- Daniel Bryan
- Kevin Owens
- Finn Balor
- And more!
Tickets range in price from $20 to $100 and are available at ticketmaster.com, as well as the River Center box office.
