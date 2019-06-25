Beach-goers say not enough being done to warn of toxic algae

BAY ST. LOUIS, La. (WVUE) - With no apparent sign of trouble -- no alarming colors or blue and green blobs floating in on the surface -- the danger of the water along nine Mississippi beaches is largely unseen.
New Orleans native Sarah Ables and her family were one of several groups enjoying Waveland Beach on a tepid summer evening Monday (June 24), but they were one of few avoiding the water.
“I live five minutes away from the beach and usually I’m out here all the time, day and night,” Ables said. “I was surprised to see kids playing in it.”
Ables and her sister Sadie heard about the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s advisory about the harmful algal bloom affecting multiple beaches in Hancock and Harrison County, including Waveland.
“I have a four-year-old little boy and he’s not going in the water,” Sadie Ables said.
But the sisters appeared to be one of few who were concerned, with plenty of people still swimming and splashing around in the water.
“I don’t understand. I don’t know if somehow they didn’t hear about it but that’s not good. They’re drinking it and everything,” Sadie Ables said.
Although officials did send alerts stating the beaches were closed, it did not appear there was anyone out on the beaches warning people, or even an abundance of signs posted for beach goers who may have missed the news.
“I do believe there should be people out here," Sarah said. “Officials should be out here warning people or even posting signs or making it better known to those that are out here that are going to go into the water."
About a half mile away, one sign was posted warning people and their pets to stay out of the water and advising of high bacteria. Still, the posting was easily missed, evident by Geralyn Woods, a Louisiana woman who said she walked right passed the sign without realizing it was there.
“I didn’t see it,” Woods said.
If she had, Woods said she would not have let her dogs get in the water.
Environmental officials said the algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. They also said folks should avoid eating seafood caught in affected water, which includes Lakeshore Beach, Buccaneer State Park, Waveland Beach and Bay St. Louis Beach in Hancock county as well as Pass Christian West, Central and East Beaches, Long Beach Beach and Gulfport Central Beach in Harrison County.
FOX 8 drove across seven miles between Lakeshore Beach to Bay Saint Louis and counted two advisory sings, but department of environmental quality officials said they posted four, one at each sampling station.
If you can’t avoid exposure to the algae or the water, health officials say you should wash well with soap and water.
