Caddo Magnet junior earns perfect score on ACT college admissions test

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another Caddo Magnet High student is celebrating a perfect score on the ACT college admissions exam.
Emma Dong earned a 36 on the test in June, the 15-year-old learned last week.
“As I was looking, I refreshed it; and I refreshed it again; and then I saw 36. And then I had to look at it a few seconds because I didn’t quite process it,” she recalled.
“And then I screamed.”
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each is scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite is the average of the four test scores.
Caddo Magnet High officials say less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2018, only 3,741 out of more than 1.9 million graduates who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
Since the 2015-16 academic year, this is the tenth perfect ACT score at Caddo Magnet High.
Emma credits her success to lots of practice tests.
“Figure out what your testing style is. In the morning before the ACT, I took a few practice questions for math because I knew that was my hardest subject," she advises.
"But for other people, they could benefit from sleep. Just know how you test and do practice tests and talk to your teachers.”
Emma will be junior in the 20119-20 school year.
She’ll now start studying for the SAT and PSAT.
Emma, who hopes to one day study dermatology, is the daughter of Dr. Yufeng Dong and Li Juan.
