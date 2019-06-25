Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer who disappeared near Destin, Fla., Monday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report at 2 p.m. of a missing swimmer last seen swimming 150 yards off the beach by Seagrove Place.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Fort Walton County Sheriff’s Office
- Fort Walton Fire Department
- Destin Beach Lifeguard
Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector Mobile at (251) 441-6212.
