Dusty skies will continue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The combination of high clouds and a Saharan layer of dust will skies milky grey the next couple of days. Sun will filter through from time to time. There’s just a small chance of a spotty storm the next couple of days.
The dust will thin out by the end of the week and deeper moisture will move in for the weekend with a better chance for daily storms. Skies should turn blue again with a mix of summer clouds and storms from time to time. Temperatures will be near normal for late June and early July at around 90.
