Former Playboy playmate arrested on meth charge in Louisiana
Valerie Mason (Source: OPSO)
By KNOE Staff | June 25, 2019 at 7:34 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 9:20 AM

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A former Playboy playmate was arrested on drug charges in northeast Louisiana.

According to arrest records, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office says they pulled over a car on Lenwil Road on June 21 because one brake light was not illuminating.

Inside, they found driver Steven Munholland, Valerie Mason, and Brandon Link. Mason was a passenger in the vehicle.

After searching the car, deputies say they found 2 grams of meth and syringes. All three suspects denied ownership of the meth. All three were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Mason was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month back in 2008, according to her IMDb page.

