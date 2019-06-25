Hazy and hot air returns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A layer of Saharan dust will linger across the Gulf Coast for the next several days. That will give the sky a hazy appearance. High pressure will move in and bring rain chances to near zero through midweek. Temperatures will rebound into the lower and mid 90s with the heat index as high as 105 in the afternoon.
The high pressure will break down by the weekend. This will lower temperatures a bit and bring back a daily chance for a few showers and storms.
