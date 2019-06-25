Hazy Sunshine With A Stray Shower Or Storm

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -As the day progresses into the afternoon, a downpour or two is possible.. Saharan dust over the area will bring hazy sunshine with a stray storm.. Sun and clouds will allow temps to ramp back up into the lower 90s, but it could feel like the triple digits at times.
Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances will be near zero thanks to high pressure building over the central Gulf. Highs will reach the mid 90s as a result.
The high pressure will break down by the weekend. This will lower temperatures a bit and bring back a daily chance for some showers and storms.
