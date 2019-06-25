Karr’s Aaron Anderson looking to build on breakout freshman year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Week two of the regular season, Aaron Anderson burst onto the football scene with this kick return for a touchdown. After that, he never looked back. Playing a big role in the Cougars run for a title.
“I wasn’t expecting to play my freshman year until one of teammates went down. They put me in, said they could count on me. So I had to show them what I’m about you heard me. I showed them what I’m about, did me, scored a touchdown. Got us some more yardage, and carried that out through the whole season,” said Aaron Anderson.
“We kind of let his athleticism do the talking. It’s our job to get out of the way sometimes as coaches, and keep it simple. If we have to give him a bubble, or an out pass right now, we’re going to do that. That’s something that God gave him the talent to do those kind of things. It’s our job to give him the ball, and do what he does best,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.
Going forward, the best is yet to come for Anderson.
“I just know I’m going to do better than my freshman year,” said Anderson.
“Aaron has been showing it in the weight room this summer. Going to 7-7 camps, some team camps around the country. He’s been working really hard to aspire to be the best athlete that he can be,” said Brown.
Anderson used to run track, specializing in the 100 and 200-meter dash. But now his full focus is on football.
