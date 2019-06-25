New Orleans leans on new methods to stop juvenile crime

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Leaders at the New Orleans Youth Study Center are taking a new approach to stop juveniles from becoming repeat offenders as part of the city’s plan to clean up juvenile crime.
A citywide curfew is in place and a concentrated effort to keep kids out of trouble is the goal. City leaders said they have seen a decrease in nuisance crimes, and some violent crimes. Juveniles that are picked up for crimes and sent to the Youth Study Center will find a new approach being used by staff.
City leaders explained their new methods Tuesday during a round table discussion on juvenile crime. It is called a trauma informed approach and involves study center workers guiding youth through their day in a less authoritative way.
There is also an effort to help young people through the justice system to expedite their release.
And once out, study center workers follow up with the young people.
They plan to check in with families three times a week, visiting their schools and having “checkpoints” for the first 90 days.
The hope is to prevent juveniles from becoming repeat offenders. With the trauma informed approach just beginning, it may take some time to see the effects, but the city hopes they’ll be long lasting and help save many lives.
The New Orleans Youth Study Center is the only one in the state employing this new, trauma - informed approach and just the second in the country.
