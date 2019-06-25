NOPD: 2 people sought after surveillance shows AC unit theft

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for two people seen stealing an entire AC unit from a home in the Milneburg neighborhood last week.
According to NOPD, the victim arrived back to his home in the 6000 block of Marigny Street last Monday (June 17), to find that his air conditioning unit was missing. After reviewing surveillance video from the scene, investigators learned the AC had been stolen by two men in a red truck.
NOPD said one of the men cut the metal lock cage with a saw and then put the entire unit into the truck before taking off.
Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call NOPD at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
