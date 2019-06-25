Spotty storms and Summer heat

Spotty storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, a few of which could be strong. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon, but it could feel like the triple digits at times.
Otherwise, a layer of Saharan dust will linger across the Gulf Coast for the next several days giving the sky a hazy appearance.
Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances will be near zero thanks to high pressure building over the central Gulf. Highs will reach the mid 90s as a result.
The high pressure will break down by the weekend. This will lower temperatures a bit and bring back a daily chance for some showers and storms.
