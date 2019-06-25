St. Tammany fishing pier and Northshore beach closed due to health department warning

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister, announced that the St. Tammany Fishing Pier, located at 54001 E. Howze Beach Road near Slidell, as well as Northshore Beach, located off Carr Drive in the Slidell area, are closed to patrons until further notice because of the Louisiana Department of Health’s algae bloom warning.
“The LDH is urging people to avoid contact with the water and the algae itself, but also advising against harvesting or eating fish from the lake during the bloom,” said Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish President. “We feel, out of an abundance of caution, it’s best to close these facilities until LDH advises that water is safe for human contact.”
Parish officials plan to have signage indicating the closures, installed by the close of business today.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.