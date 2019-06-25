TODAY: NOPD to release body camera video of shooting outside Uptown CVS

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department will release body camera video Tuesaday from a shooting outside of a CVS drug store between an NOPD officer and two armed robbery suspects.
It happened last Monday on Prytania Street when police got a call about an armed robbery.
Police say two suspects entered the store, tied up a clerk, and took the clerk to the back pharmacy area. They then robbed a pharmacy safe and loaded up a trash bag with pill bottles.
Responding officers say one of the suspects opened fire hitting an officer in the shoulder.
NOPD Chief Ferguson say three officers returned fire injuring both suspects.
Both men were arrested.
