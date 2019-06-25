MSY K-9 Krewe celebrates one year of relieving travel stress

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Travel can really stress you out. Between planning the trip, the drive to the airport and security lines, the first step in getting to your destination might turn into the reason you need a vacation.
Now, a new program at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport hopes man’s best friend can help.
Long lines and lots of luggage are an expected sight at the airport, long ears and puppy dog eyes are not.
Passengers like Amanda Urrego and Chris Kelsey were pleasantly surprised to see the MSY K-9 Krewe celebrating one year of bringing a bright spot to passengers.
“Oh my God! They are so cute!” Urrego exclaimed.
“Wow," Kelsey said. "I thought it was amazing.”
Jerry Gibel is a part of the Visiting Pets Program.
“It takes their minds off of whatever is bothering them," Gibel said.
Seven of the 13 dogs in the Krewe donned party hats Tuesday (June 25), as they chomped “pup” cakes to a collection of canine inspired tunes.
The faces of passengers changed as they walked through the door. The grimace of the stressed traveler turned to smiles as soon as they saw the pooches.
“It gives people a little stress relief. Have you ever seen people waiting in the line to go through the security and everything like that and the ones that especially love the dogs are the little kids," Gibel said.
For Urrego, the dogs would have been even more welcome at the start of her trip, which she said did not go so smoothly.
“I flew in from JFK today, and with the rerouting and stuff, I wish we had this over there," she said.
The dogs and their people are part of a larger mission with the Visiting Pets Program.
“Visiting other people, making their day, making them happy especially here at the airport we are stress relievers," Gibel said.
Most of their visits are to hospitals and nursing homes, according to Gibel.
“A lot of people there had pets when they were growing up or they miss their pets so we try to bring a little joy into their lives," he said.
And, Gibel said the airport visits are a special opportunity.
“We walk the concourses and it’s the same thing,” Gibel said.
Passengers said that moment with the pets makes all the difference.
“You can see other people going from here, to here, when they saw the celebration with the dogs,” Kelsey said, showing his hands moving from low to high as he described the other passengers demeanor.
“That you guys offer this here is so incredibly sweet,” Urrego said. "I mean who doesn’t want like a little furry friend to just pet.”
Pets and their human companions volunteered more than 700 hours of their time in two hour shifts during the year in an efforts to help distract travelers from the frustrations of flying with a little bit of friendly fun.
On a typical day, the pups will wander the concourses concentrating on longer lines and areas where delayed passengers may be looking for a way to pass the time.
