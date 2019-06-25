Woman unlicensed to practice law fired from Orleans Public Defender

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ashley Crawford, a woman without a license to practice law in Louisiana, has been fired by the Orleans Public Defender, chief defender Derwyn Bunton said Tuesday (June 25).
Although Crawford earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola University in 2016, she was not allowed to practice law.
According to a statement from the Louisiana Supreme Court, the Orleans Public Defenders office requested certificates of good standing for their attorneys after they could not find record for one of Crawford. It is unclear why the public defender’s office initially made the request.
The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office is now investigating Crawford for practicing law without a license, which means the feigning attorney could face both criminal and civil charges herself.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.