Aranda talks LSU defense

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -When it comes to talent, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda knows he has a lot of it on his side of the ball in 2019.
“It’s really been a focus of mine to put that talent in the best position to be successful,” Aranda said.
That’s the fun part for Aranda, and he has plenty to work with from an ability standpoint. But on the intangibles side, Aranda knows they lost a great one in Devin White. Aranda sees a few guys ready to emerge to fill that leadership void.
“Grant Delpit, when he talks people listen. We are really working with him to talk a little bit more. He has a great platform when he chooses to use it. Mike Divinity is a guy that comes to mind right away at the linebacker level. Jacob Phillips has shown leadership ability as well.”
As for the youngsters, this is LSU, true freshmen are expected to come in and contribute right away. This year is no different, especially with one of the most heralded freshman in the country, cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.
“His confidence level is very strong in his self, but it’s understated," Aranda said. "He doesn’t wear it out on his sleeve. He has that ability to have that confidence tucked in somewhere. So what a great combination of a guy that’s humble but knows that he can attack everybody and steal your money.”
