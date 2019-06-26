Orleans DA asks La. Attorney General’s Office to investigate unlicensed public defender

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro asked Wednesday (June 26) that the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office investigate Ashley Crawford, the woman accused of practicing law in the state without a license.
Crawford has worked on more than 100 cases for the Orleans Public Defenders in Criminal District Court over the past nine months.
The Louisiana Supreme Court forwarded a complaint on June 21 to Cannizzaro’s office, and evidence that Crawford was unauthorized to practice law while she was employed by OPD.
“By asking the Attorney General’s office to assume control of this investigation and prosecution, we hope to avoid even the appearance of impropriety or animus toward a public defenders office we oppose each day in court,” Cannizzaro said. “The alleged violations by Ms. Crawford are extremely serious and deserve a full and complete review and prosecution, absent any potential accusations of conflict of interest.
Cannizzaro added that handing the case over to the AG will allow his office to recover any public costs or expenses as a result of potential illegal conduct.
