Hazy Sun & Plenty of Heat

The combination of high clouds and a layer of Saharan dust will keep skies hazy over the next couple of days. There is only a small chance for stray afternoon storms. Without much rain, highs will reach the mid 90s and feel like the triple digits at times.
The dust will thin out by the end of the week, and deeper moisture will move in for the weekend with a better chance for daily storms. These storms will be typical of a summer-time pattern and pop up in the afternoon. Temperatures will be near normal for late June and early July with highs near 90.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.