JPSO: 5 teens arrested in Marrero shooting

Rivarde said some of the suspects knew the victim and reached out to her via Snapchat, looking to buy marijuana. The victim agreed, but when the group arrived in the 600 block of Jung Boulevard, Rivarde said they decided to rob her of the drugs instead of paying for them. Jackson took out a pistol, pointed it at the victim and demanded she give them the marijuana. The victim refused, according to Rivarde, and told Jackson he’d have to shoot her to get it.