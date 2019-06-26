JPSO: 5 teens arrested in Marrero shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A group of five teenagers are accused of shooting an 18-year-old girl in Marrero during a drug deal turned attempted robbery Monday afternoon (June 24), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said the accused shooter is 17-year-old Logan Jackson of Gretna, who is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge. The other four -- Caitlynn Mudge, 18, of Gretna, Christopher Leblanc, 19, of Harvey, Dailon Ancalade, 18, of Belle Chasse, and an unnamed juvenile suspect, 17 -- are all facing one count each of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Mudge is facing additional charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and drug possession, online court records show.
Detectives who searched Mudge’s home found roughly three doses of LSD and 2 ounces of marijuana, according to Rivarde.
Rivarde said some of the suspects knew the victim and reached out to her via Snapchat, looking to buy marijuana. The victim agreed, but when the group arrived in the 600 block of Jung Boulevard, Rivarde said they decided to rob her of the drugs instead of paying for them. Jackson took out a pistol, pointed it at the victim and demanded she give them the marijuana. The victim refused, according to Rivarde, and told Jackson he’d have to shoot her to get it.
In response, Jackson fired the gun, striking the girl in the shoulder. The group fled and the victim was brought to the hospital in critical condition.
According to Rivarde, the suspects were apprehended a short while later.
Mudge and Jackson were both still being held at the jail Wednesday, jail records show. Jackson’s bond had been set at $250,000 and Mudge’s for $85,000.
Both LeBlanc and Ancalade were released from the Gretna Correctional Center Tuesday on bonds of $50,000 each. Rivarde said the other 17-year-old suspect will not be named because he is a juvenile. Therefore, no bond information was available.
The victim’s condition was not known Wednesday.
