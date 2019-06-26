JPSO: Terrytown woman accused of sitting on toddler, breaking his leg

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old Terrytown woman was arrested after sitting on a toddler and failing to seek medical attention for his broken legs, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office.
JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said Johnae Conner watching her boyfriend’s 2-year-old son on June 18. While Conner was braiding another child’s hair, the toddler kept grabbing at the extensions, Rivarde said. In an attempt to get him to stop, Conner sat on the child, snapping his thigh bone.
Rivarde said Conner did not seek medical attention and the boy’s injuries were not reported or treated until two days later when the child was back in his mother’s care.
The boy’s father was at work when the incident happened, according to Rivarde.
Conner was arrested on June 20, Rivarde said, and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna on a second-degree cruelty to a juvenile charge. As of Wednesday, Conner was still in custody in lieu of a $20,000 bond. In addition to the bond, Jefferson Parish Commissioner Paul Schneider issued a protective order, banning Conner from having contact with the child for one year.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.