Nicondra: Hot and Hazy For A Few More Days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s not like we’ll be seeing any big breaks from the heat anytime soon as it is the end of June heading into July, but high pressure should break enough to get more cooling afternoon storms by the weekend. Right now we have plenty of sinking air around keeping it hot and making it difficult for showers to form. The few that have come together end up having to be fairly strong. Thursday should be another mostly dry day made even more hazy by the African dust plume still settled over the area. By Friday the high breaks a bit and a disturbance moving through will not create a wash out, but it will allow for more typical summer rain coverage in the 40% range. That rain coverage should help clear the air a bit and hold temperatures to the lower 90s.