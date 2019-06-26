NOFD attempts to rescue kitten from under Crescent City Connection

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is currently working to rescue a kitten stuck under the Crescent City Connection Bridge.
Firefighters were called to the Crescent City Connection after a kitten was spotted near the LASPCA in Algiers around 1 p.m. They raised a ladder and attempted to get the kitten down, but the kitten continued to walk away from firefighters until it was hidden on one of the bridge’s girders.
Firefighters then attempted to use the fire hose, with low pressure of course, to try to force the kitten out of hiding.
Crowds gathered to watch the rescue and LASPCA was on had to take the kitten in once it was rescued.
Around 1:30 p.m., firefighters decided to set a trap with food in hopes to capture the kitten in order to bring it down to the ground safely.
