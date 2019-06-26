NOFD: Person unaccounted for after Seventh Ward fire found safe

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department said one person was unaccounted for after a two-alarm fire in the Seventh Ward Wednesday afternoon (June 26), but a family member later said he had been located.
Firefighters were called to a duplex in the 1800 block of North Miro Street near the intersection of A.P. Tureaud just before 1 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they found the wood-framed, two-story home on fire with smoke coming from all sides of the home.
NOFD was notified by neighbors that the upstairs unit was occupied by two-men but were not sure if they were still inside or escaped safely. After learning of the possibility of the men still being inside of the home and the building’s close proximity to neighboring home, NOFD called a second alarm.
One of the residents later arrived at the scene and told firefighters that he believed that his nephew left the home Wednesday morning but was not sure. Several family members attempted to contact the nephew but were not successful. Firefighters also made attempts to locate the nephew inside the damaged home but were unsuccessful.
A family member on the scene later said they spoke to the missing person who said he was not home when the fire broke out.
A neighboring two-story home was moderately damaged by radiant heat on its rear exterior and the shed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.