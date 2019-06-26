NOPD: Double shooting reported in Desire neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two people were shot in the Desire neighborhood Tuesday night (June 25), according to New Orleans police.
The double shooting was reported in the 3300 block of Piety Street just after 8 p.m., according to NOPD spokesman Juan Barnes. Barnes said a male victim sustained a graze wound to the torso and a female victim was shot in the leg.
No additional information was immediately available, FOX 8 will update this post as details become clear.
