NOPD: 81-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Uptown area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An 81-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning in the Uptown area.
The victim was approached by a gunman in the 6100 block of Annunciation St. around 6:10 a.m., according to an early police report.
The person forced the victim’s driver’s side door open and demanded the woman’s belongings.
After the victim refused, the person pulled out a dark-colored weapon.
The woman handed over her property and the gunman ran away.
If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
