NOPD: 81-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Uptown area
An 81-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint, according to an NOPD report. (Source: Lowrey, Erin)
By Chris Finch | June 26, 2019 at 11:45 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 11:45 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An 81-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning in the Uptown area.

The victim was approached by a gunman in the 6100 block of Annunciation St. around 6:10 a.m., according to an early police report.

The person forced the victim’s driver’s side door open and demanded the woman’s belongings.

After the victim refused, the person pulled out a dark-colored weapon.

The woman handed over her property and the gunman ran away.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

