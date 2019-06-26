North Shore teen anglers win National High School fishing tournament

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two young anglers from the North Shore narrowly beat out 214 other teams to bring home the National High School Fishing title.
Chris Capdeboscq and Sam Acosta attend Northlake Christian School and are members of the school's fishing team.
The pair won the tournament by reeling in three bass totaling nine pounds, seven ounces on the final day of competition.
Their three-day total of nine bass weighing 35 pounds, 12 ounces gave them the win by a one-ounce margin over the second-place team of Colin McCullough and Justin Hamlin of Alabama's Cedar Bluff High School.
For the win, Capdeboscq and Acosta each won a four-year $40,000 scholarship to Kentucky Christian University.
