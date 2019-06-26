St. Bernard at risk of losing flood management systems

ST. BERNARD, La. (WVUE) - In less then a week, there may be no day-to-day operations of pumping and draining systems in St. Bernard Parish.
The Flood Protection Authority said it’s been trying to turn over the flood risk management system to the parish for more than five years, but has been unable to do so because of the worsening financial status of the Lake Borgne Basin Levee District.
The levee district has been in danger of bankruptcy for years and parish voters have twice rejected a tax millage proposed to fund it.
According to Flood Protection Authority officials, because recent negotiations between itself, the parish and the state collapsed, it will turn over operation son July 1, whether or not the parish assumes responsibility. However, the Flood Protection Authority does plan to step in if severe weather threatens the area.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.