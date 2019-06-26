TODAY: City leaders to discuss ways to combat juvenile crime

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -City leaders will meet Wednesday to discuss ways to fight juvenile crime.
This comes as several agencies are working on new ways to keep teens out of trouble.
The council’s Criminal Justice Committee will examine the city’s data on crime, juvenile justice and strategies to be more effective.
City leaders met at the Youth Study Center Tuesday to talk about ways to combat the issue.
As juvenile crime has increased over the last several months, city leaders are working on new ways to bring those crime numbers down while also making sure that the teens involved aren’t being let go without receiving any help.
The new approach involves helping young people through the justice system to speed up their release.
Trained employees with the Youth Study Center will also follow up with the teens after their release to create a dialogue and help them not make the same mistakes.
Leaders say it may take some time to see the effects, but the the trauma informed approach hopes to be long lasting and help save lives.
Council member Jason Williams says leaders must be mindful of current data on crime when crafting new policies or sticking with the old ones.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m.
