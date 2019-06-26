Two men shot on interstate in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two men were shot on Interstate 10 headed west in New Orleans near the Old Gentilly Rd. exit.
The shooting happened around 1:31 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
An initial police report said the victims, 24 and 27, were approaching the exit when an unknown silver vehicle approached from the passenger side and began firing on the victims’ vehicle.
The victims drove to an area hospital, where their condition was not released.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
