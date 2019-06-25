Va. parents charged in death of baby found with heroin, cocaine in her system

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ7/GRAY TV) - Danville Police said arrests have been made in the death of a 2-month-old baby girl that took place on November 24, 2018.
Officers responded to the scene where Eugene Chandler, was holding an unresponsive 2-month-old.
Officers said they immediately initiated CPR. The Danville Lifesaving Crew transported the baby to the SOVAH Health emergency room, where the baby girl was pronounced dead.
After further investigation of the parents home, investigators found evidence indicating drug use within the home. An autopsy later found that the 2-month-old girl’s cause of death was due to an “acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co-sleeping.”
On June 24, a Danville grand jury indicted the Danville parents of the 2-month-old, Eugene Chandler Jr. and Shaleigh Brumfield, with felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child.
Chandler, 27 and Brumfield, 26, were both arrested without incident June 25. Both parents are being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.
