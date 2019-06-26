VIDEO: Two arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Laplace

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody after a stolen vehicle pursuit Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Belle Terre Boulevard but the driver refused to stop. During the chase, the passenger got out of the moving vehicle.
Later, the driver rammed the back of parish vehicle and crashed into a SJSO patrol unit before bailing out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Both suspects were apprehended shortly after.
The driver of the parish vehicle and the two suspects are being treated for injuries at a local hospital.
No officers were injured in the chase.
SJSO has not released the name of the suspects.
